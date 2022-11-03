Here's When You Can Get AMD's New Graphics Cards — And How Much It Will Set You Back

The newest generation of AMD Radeon graphics was introduced at the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD "Together We Advance_gaming" live stream event Thursday.

The new AMD RDNA 3 architecture, which gives gamers and content makers new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality, was described in detail by AMD executives.

What Happened: AMD announced two new RDNA3 gaming graphics cards: Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 24 gigabytes of vRAM and Radeon RX 7900 XT with 20 gigabytes of vRAM.

“With RDNA3 our vision was to create the greatest 4k and 8k gaming platform for gamers and creators, containing the features, performance and efficiency to provide the best gaming experience,” AMD executives said.

AMD also introduced the AMD Radiance Display engine, which featured the industry’s first DisplayPort 2.1 and a high-performance gaming graphics card.

“This DisplayPort enables 480-hertz refresh rates at 4k resolution, and up to 165 [hertz] at 8k [resolution],” AMD said, “and the eight color bits per channel enable an incredible 68 billion colors for amazingly realistic images and graphics.”

The Radeon RX 7900 series, which AMD has dubbed the most cutting-edge graphics cards in the world, will be available starting on Dec. 13, 2022. The Radeon RX 7900 XT will cost $899 and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will set you back $990.

Photo: Screenshot of AMD video of live stream