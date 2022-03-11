CHAMPION GAMING RE-LAUNCHES EDJSPORTS.COM FOR IMPROVED SPORTS ANALYTICS EXPERIENCE

Premier Data Intelligence Site Adds Basketball, Baseball, Golf and Hockey with New Features for Sports Enthusiasts

Louisville, Kentucky – March 10, 2022 - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) (“Champion Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WAGR), announced today that EdjSports, LLC (“EdjSports”), Champion Gaming’s premier sports intelligence subsidiary, has relaunched EdjSports.com with four added sports and new features that will greatly enhance the overall user experience. EdjSports empowers smarter decision-making with proven predictive and prescriptive analytical models and custom software solutions for sports wagerers and fantasy players.

"EdjSports has been a leader in NFL-focused data and analytics for nearly a decade and now we are bringing that depth of experience and integrity to new sports and leagues. This means that sports wagering and fantasy enthusiasts can find compelling analysis, editorial, stats and key analytics on major league sports all year long," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "In addition to the new sports available, the updated site is designed to improve the user experience, which is expected to increase the number of visitors and their engagement on the site."

New features on the site include:

Deep content with breaking news, previews, post-game analysis, game updates and schedules with actionable insights that give bettors the edge

Expected value for all bets on the market to help sports wagerers find the bets with the best potential return

Quick links to all the major sportsbooks to place bets faster

Content on the hottest daily match-ups including a focus to easily compare team strengths and weaknesses and EdjSports’ unique “Distribution of Outcomes” analysis

Deep analysis on spread and total over/under bets

"With its improved content and analytical models, EdjSports demystifies Vegas odds for a clearer presentation of information for better decision-making," continued Hershman. "From a rookie to a veteran sports bettor, EdjSports makes data-science user-friendly and evens out the playing field."

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

HPL Digital Sport

Michael Adorno

VP of Communications

T: 212.931-6143

E: madorno@hotpaperlantern.com

Investor Relations

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

T: 502.510.1505

E: ir@championgaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.