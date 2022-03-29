This article was originally published on Grant Cardone TV and appears here with permission.

A big question that many people are facing is, “are internships worth it?”

The largest resignation of Americans from the workforce occurred earlier this year. That “Great Resignation” was thought to be caused by lack of advancement opportunities and perceived unfairness of wages. Why would anyone consider working for free despite all of that?

Here are some things to consider when deciding if internships are worth it.

Internships can make a difference in your bottom line

First, there are only three choices when you are deciding on ANY course of action:

Do nothing. Do it yourself. Or, do it with a team.

You already know that number one is the wrong choice and not even a real option at all. So, we can scratch that one off the list.

However, regardless of if you try and become successful on your own or with a team, you will need sales, marketing, negotiating, and follow-up skills.

You get the opportunity to learn all those skills from an established team when you become an intern. Those skills will translate into higher earning potential later in your career than what most entry-level positions pay upfront.

How much is your confidence worth?

Internships are all about personal growth. Since you don’t get paid anything, the value is in your education and productivity. You get motivated when you learn new things. Motivation becomes higher productivity, which becomes a higher morale.

Confidence and positivity are important to your success in any area. I would recommend you consider the value of those qualities.

In the end, are internships worth it?

I believe opportunities are more valuable than money in my opinion. So my answer is definitely yes.

Imagine being at the forefront of an industry, learning from the best of the best. That sounds motivational to me. If you’re fully committed to being successful, you may have to do something different than what the average person would do. That’s why I say take the chance, not the cash.

Be great.

Grant Cardone