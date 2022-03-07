This Company is Revolutionizing Global Flood Protection

This photo is a digital still render of the engineered CAD design drawings for the product “Baggerbot”, mentioned in this article.

Brigade Automation Corporation (BAC), a new start-up, is offering a transportable robot to fill and sew sandbags at high-speed, which will lead to greatly increased production.

The Baggerbot was designed to help save businesses, homes, and communities from flooding using the traditional method of sandbags with a revolutionary robotic machine. This robotic bag filling and sewing machine is patented in the US (#US20150298841A1) and China (CN105035372A), is easily transportable, and produces a high volume of filled and sewn bags at a fast pace.

Other companies have attempted to create a product that will increase the volume and speed of sandbag production while eliminating the risk of manual human labor fatigue and injuries in the bag filling process. What sets the Baggerbot apart from other products on the market is the robotic bag filling and sewing design, making the Baggerbot an almost fully autonomous machine.

BAC is ready to bring the Baggerbot to market right now, and is currently using its multiple resources for research and development to make the Baggerbot 100% autonomous. The goal is to remove the need for human interaction during the bagging process.

“At this point, our plan is to expand our Baggerbot network and take the emergency bag production industry by storm,” the company said.

The Baggerbot’s multiple capabilities make it a useful product in many applications. BAC’s current area of focus is on the flooding events that are occurring daily around the world. Flooding has long been a major threat to the health and safety of many communities. Since 1980, the United States has suffered 310 weather and climate disasters that have cost thousands of lives and have exceeded $2.155 trillion (including CPI adjustment to 2021) in economic damages according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While BAC is initially targeting the Flood protection sector, the bagging production market is much bigger, and the company plans to expand the existing client base which will include quarries, emergency response companies, government and military agencies, gas and oil industries, infrastructure contractors, home builders, landscape contractors, and dry goods resellers.

BAC understands that government and commercial partners have a duty to protect their communities and the Baggerbot meets the pressing need for robotic technology to help protect homes and communities from flooding with extreme weather patterns.

Currently, sandbag production uses manual labor with or without funnel hoppers and this process begins upon receiving warnings of an impending storm and/or flood. The existing flood fighting methods are not capable of producing additional high volumes of bags as fast paced as the Baggerbot, leaving first responders and volunteers susceptible to injuries and fatigue. When human limitations are pushed past their capacity, homes and businesses are left unprotected from floods.

President and CFO of Brigade Automation Corporation, Tom Burns, stated “by having a high-speed robotic sandbag production machine, first responders and volunteers are able to immediately focus on building the barricades of sandbags around their homes and businesses before the occurrence of a flood to ensure their homes and businesses have solid protection already in place when the storm or flood occurs. The Baggerbot is an effective and viable option to existing technologies used to produce filled and sealed sand and gravel bags”. Baggerbot is up to 60% more efficient, safer, and is a faster way to help save communities and homes from flooding.”

