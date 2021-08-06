Benzinga Founder Jason Raznick Named Among The 2021 EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year

Find a better way.

A core value at Benzinga, finding a better way is what helped earn Jason Raznick a spot among the 2021 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award recipients.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes the most ambitious leaders building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world. EY says winners “comprise a global network of like-minded visionaries, each on a transformational journey to create, innovate, grow, learn and build a better world.”

Jason Raznick is the founder of Detroit-based Benzinga, whose mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone.

“Benzinga was founded with the mission to democratize financial news,” Raznick said. “For too long, Wall Street has had an unfair advantage over main street by accessing data and information before smaller investors. Benzinga’s core mission is to bring easier-to-consume news to retail investors, in order to even the playing field between main street and Wall Street.”

His title may say founder, but Raznick considers himself a cofounder as he believes the business is founded every single day by the Benzinga team.

“While it is a great honor to be announced as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winner, this is not an individual award, but truly a team award and a testament to all of the hard work by our team members.”

Prior to Benzinga, Raznick founded two internet companies while studying at the University of Michigan. Today, alongside a team of over 100, Benzinga serves nearly 25 million readers in more than 125 countries each month. The company set readership and sales records in 2020 and continues to do so.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year, these heroic leaders have inspired us all with their unrivaled courage, ambition and unwavering commitment to their companies, clients and communities,” said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director.

Nominees were evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance, societal impact and building a values-based company, and originality, innovation and future plans.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced in November.