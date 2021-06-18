When Loyalty Leads To Conversion: An Explainer Featuring Jesse Itzler And 50 Cent

Loyalty should not be discounted.

Why? It leads to conversion.

That’s the key takeaway from one recent TikTok video Jesse Itzler posted about on his relationship with rapper, producer and businessman 50 Cent who, many years prior, interned under Itzler.

Tell Me More: While balancing a career in music and his entrepreneurial aspirations, Itzler, as a favor to friend Jam Master Jay, took on intern Curtis James Jackson III.

“50 Cent was my intern. I have this kid – who is a boxer – who wants to be a rapper,” Itzler said. “He wants to get some business experience, so we made a deal he would intern for me for whatever experience.”

In exchange, Jackson helped Itzler write jingles.

Ten years later, Jackson was an amazing international star known as 50 Cent.

“I have a private jet company called Marquis Jet and by fluke, he’s a guest on one of our airplanes,” Itzler said. “So, I had the pilot write a note saying: ‘50, you’re never going to believe this. This is Jesse, from the jingle company, and you’re on one of my airplanes.”

The next day, 50 Cent wrote into all of his contracts he would only fly Marquis Jet.

Takeaway: 50 Cent’s move to solely fly Marquis was a demonstration of his appreciation for the career-building insights Itzler provided him years prior.

“That’s a lesson on loyalty,” Itzler remarked at the end of the video. “You never know who the next 50 Cent is going to be.”

