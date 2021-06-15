TikTok Stars Josh Richards And Griffin Johnson Venture Into Gen Z Marketing

Influencers and entrepreneurs Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, in partnership with Erik Huberman, founder and CEO at Hawke Media, have launched HawkeZ, a new marketing agency serving brands targeting Gen Z audiences.

What Happened: California-based HawkeZ is launching a Generation Z-focused marketing agency, helping brands, such as Crocs, target and convert younger audiences more effectively.

The company – a spin-off of fast-growing marketing consultant Hawke Media – plans to offer marketing assistance in the areas of social, search, email, chatbots, branding and production. Richards and Johnson will serve as creative directors while Huberman will manage daily operations.

"Gen Z is not just a new up-and-coming generation," Huberman said. "They are making and spending money. Josh and Griffin are two guys who know how to reach this key demographic with increasing discretionary income."

Why It Matters: In helping brands launch targeted marketing campaigns, Richards and Johnson will tap into their experiences engaging international audiences and networking with the likes of hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez and others.

"To effectively communicate with younger generations, brands need to understand how to tell their stories in an authentic way," Richards said. "Griffin and I know what resonates, and we're excited to partner with businesses to build brand loyalty with younger consumers, with the goal of influencing their buying decisions for decades to come."