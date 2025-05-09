Trump Fought Last Biopic — Will He Back New $100 Million Film Project With 'Balanced' Vision?

For the second straight year, President Donald Trump could be a buzzworthy topic at the Cannes Film Festival—not because of a screening, but due to talks around a new biopic in development.

What Happened: While last year's “The Apprentice” premiered at Cannes and sparked backlash from Trump himself, this year no Trump-based film is on the schedule. However, Italian producer Andrea Iervolino is shopping a new $100 million Trump biopic project to potential partners during the festival, according to Deadline.

The Italian producer is expected to talk with potential partners at the film festival with the goal of securing the budget in order to start filming by the end of 2025 in the United States, according to the report.

A cast has not been announced for the potential film.

Unlike "The Apprentice," which showed a darker side of President Trump's rise to power, the new biopic is expected to be a positive portrayal of the president according to the report.

The film is described as "a major new biographical film centered on the life and legacy of Donald J. Trump – real estate mogul, television icon, and 45th and 47th President of the United States."

"Whether one agrees or disagrees with his politics, there's no denying Donald Trump's impact on the modern era. As a producer, I'm interested in exploring the deeper story of the man – the rise, the challenges, the resilience. Our goal is to deliver a film that is bold, balanced, and artistically ambitious," Iervolino said.

Why It's Important: While it's unknown if Iervolino has worked with the Trump team or gotten rights to any material about the president, the producer could have an edge in making a film that gets approval and support from the president.

Filmmaker and producer Keya Morgan is listed as a collaborator on the film by Iervolino. Morgan was previously the manager for comic book legend Stan Lee and was also involved in a dispute with Lee's family after his passing. Morgan has had Donald Trump Jr. as a client in the past.

A quick look at Morgan's X account shows a cover photo of the producer with Trump.

"The Apprentice" struggled at the box office, grossing $4 million domestically and $17.3 million worldwide, as reported by BoxOfficeMojo. The film did manage to land several award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Sebastian Stan, who played Trump in the film.

Trump and his team tried to block the movie from theaters and sent cease and desist letters to the film's team.

A biopic that portrays Donald Trump in a more favorable or nuanced light—potentially with the former president's backing—could attract strong interest from studios and streaming platforms. If Trump publicly supports the project, it may further boost attention through his social media channels.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 13 through May 24.

