MrBeast Reveals What He'd Fix at Meta If He Were CEO — And Zuckerberg Agreed

In a recent interaction with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, YouTube star MrBeast proposed ways to enhance Meta‘s multilingual content reach, emphasizing the potential of AI-generated dubbing to increase viewer retention.

What Happened: MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, appeared on a podcast with Zuckerberg and pointed out that Meta's platforms lag behind YouTube in multilingual dubbing capabilities, which greatly impacts content reach.

During the interaction, MrBeast elaborated that YouTube allows creators to upload multiple audio tracks in different languages, thereby increasing the accessibility of content for non-English speaking audiences. This feature is absent on Meta’s platforms, resulting in decreased viewership.

"One thing I think really sucks about Meta is like, on YouTube you can have different audio tracks. So 70% of my audience on YouTube don't speak English, so I upload videos, and then you just upload a bunch of different files, so if you click on my video in Mexico, it autoplays in Spanish," Donaldson said.

"What's brutal is when I post those same videos on Facebook or any of your platforms, I can't import the dubs over, so my viewership is always just infinitely lower because people from Mexico and Brazil and things can't watch it with dubs," he added.

Zuckerberg concurred with MrBeast’s evaluation, indicating that AI could be a potential solution. MrBeast affirmed that he has already witnessed enhanced viewer retention on other platforms that employ AI-generated dubs in his voice.

With a substantial following on YouTube, MrBeast stressed the significance of multilingual content, revealing that a large segment of his audience does not speak English.

He further stated that if he were in the driver’s seat, refining the dubbing feature would be a top priority.

"If I was CEO that's one of the first things I would fast-track because, everything you do revolves around the creators and the people who use the platform and you want to help them get more views and more engagement," Donaldson added.

Recognizing the problem, Zuckerberg agreed that AI offers a feasible solution to augment Meta’s multilingual content reach.

Why It Matters: The importance of multilingual content in expanding a platform’s reach cannot be overstated. As MrBeast pointed out, a significant portion of the global audience does not speak English, and providing content in multiple languages can significantly increase viewership.

This is particularly relevant for Meta, which is striving to establish a global presence. By incorporating AI-generated dubbing, Meta could potentially enhance viewer retention and expand its user base.

This could be a game-changer for the company, especially considering the increasing competition in the social media landscape.

