MrBeast Calls His Amazon Deal for 'Beast Games' a Financial Mistake: 'This Is the Price You Have to Pay'

Renowned YouTuber MrBeast has disclosed a massive financial loss amounting to “tens of millions of dollars” from the production of his Amazon Prime Video series, “Beast Games.”

What Happened: In a recent podcast, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, confessed to the financial loss.

Despite the fact that “Beast Games” was one of Amazon’s most successful series debuts in 2024, Donaldson labeled the decision to create it as “not a good financial decision.”

The reality show, consisting of 10 episodes and offering contestants the opportunity to win $5 million cash prizes, garnered over 50 million viewers within its first 25 days. However, the high production costs led to significant losses for Donaldson. He disclosed that the sets for just the first two episodes cost more than $29 million.

During the podcast, Donaldson confirmed that the total production cost surpassed $100 million. Despite the financial setback, he expressed no regrets, underlining his dedication to creating high-quality content for the YouTube community and his apprehension about disappointing them.

“I lost a ton of money filming the show, so that came out of my pocket,” he said.

Also Read: MrBeast’s Beast Games Wraps Up First Season – Here’s How Much Money Players Won

“I lost tens of millions of dollars on that show. I’m an idiot,” he said adding that the sets on the first two episodes cost more than $29 million together.

In the same conversation, Donaldson also touched upon his personal finances, stating that he had “less than a million dollars” in his bank account, even though he boasts over 365 million subscribers on YouTube.

“For me, it was about making season one as good as possible. I can’t let the YouTube community down because creators don’t have a good rep when it comes to doing stuff on streaming platforms. If I fail, it’s over; no streaming platform is ever gonna touch a YouTuber ever again,” he added.

Talking about his mental health, he said, “There’s definitely times where I would cry. But if my mental health was a priority, I wouldn’t be as successful as I am.”

“This is the life I chose. You want success, you want to change the world, you want to do this. And this is the price you have to pay,” he added.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the high costs associated with producing quality content, even for successful YouTubers like MrBeast. Despite the financial loss,

Donaldson’s commitment to his audience and the quality of his content remains unwavering. This could potentially influence other content creators’ decisions regarding the production of high-budget projects, highlighting the balance between financial investment and audience engagement.

Read Next

YouTube's Top Earner MrBeast Says He's Not Rich Because Of This One Reason

Image: Shutterstock