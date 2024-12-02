Why This Streaming Giant Could Be December's Best Stock Pick, Backed By 20 Years Of Data

As the year draws to a close, investors are looking for one last chance to make a winning play in 2024.
The S&P 500 has delivered a strong 27% surge year-to-date, but some may feel they’ve missed out on the gains—or even left money on the table with premature moves earlier in the year.
While the broader market often enjoys a Santa Claus rally, one stock in particular stands out for its incredible seasonality: Netflix Inc. NFLX.
If historical patterns hold true, Netflix could be the perfect pick to buy in December and hold through end of January.
Here’s why.
Netflix's Stellar Seasonality: By The Numbers
As soon as Christmas songs start filling the air, Netflix has historically outperformed its peers in the S&P 500.
Data from Seasonax shows that the streaming giant has rallied an average of 14.1% from early December through the end of January, with a median return of 11%.
Over the last 20 years, Netflix has closed this two-month period in the green 80% of the time, or 16 out of 20 years.
Let's break that down further:
- Average return in positive years: +24.98%
- Average loss in negative years: -20.64%
- Best performance: +117.42% (Dec. 2012 – Jan. 2013)
- Worst performance: -30.71% (Dec. 2021 – Jan. 2022)
For perspective, Netflix has delivered double-digit returns 12 times during this period, making it a seasonal gem for traders looking to capitalize on recurring market patterns.
Here’s a snapshot of Netflix’s performance from early December through late January over the last 20 years:
|Start Date
|Start Price ($)
|End Date
|End Price ($)
|Profit (%)
|Dec. 2, 2004
|1.62
|Jan. 31, 2005
|1.64
|+1.33%
|Dec. 2, 2005
|3.96
|Jan. 31, 2006
|3.94
|-0.51%
|Dec. 4, 2006
|4.13
|Jan. 31, 2007
|3.26
|-21.15%
|Dec. 3, 2007
|3.40
|Jan. 31, 2008
|3.59
|+5.76%
|Dec. 2, 2008
|3.32
|Feb. 2, 2009
|5.28
|+59.20%
|Dec. 2, 2009
|8.43
|Feb. 1, 2010
|8.72
|+3.44%
|Dec. 2, 2010
|27.63
|Jan. 31, 2011
|30.58
|+10.68%
|Dec. 2, 2011
|9.48
|Jan. 31, 2012
|17.17
|+81.11%
|Dec. 3, 2012
|10.86
|Jan. 31, 2013
|23.61
|+117.42%
|Dec. 2, 2013
|51.99
|Jan. 31, 2014
|58.48
|+12.48%
|Dec. 2, 2014
|50.33
|Feb. 2, 2015
|63.01
|+25.19%
|Dec. 2, 2015
|128.93
|Feb. 1, 2016
|94.09
|-27.02%
|Dec. 2, 2016
|120.81
|Jan. 31, 2017
|140.71
|+16.47%
|Dec. 4, 2017
|184.04
|Jan. 31, 2018
|270.30
|+46.87%
|Dec. 3, 2018
|290.30
|Jan. 31, 2019
|339.50
|+16.95%
|Dec. 2, 2019
|309.99
|Jan. 31, 2020
|345.09
|+11.32%
|Dec. 2, 2020
|503.38
|Feb. 1, 2021
|539.04
|+7.08%
|Dec. 2, 2021
|616.47
|Jan. 31, 2022
|427.14
|-30.71%
|Dec. 2, 2022
|320.41
|Jan. 31, 2023
|353.86
|+10.44%
|Dec. 4, 2023
|453.90
|Jan. 31, 2024
|564.11
|+24.28%
Election Year Edge: A Netflix Specialty
Netflix's late-year success is even more pronounced during U.S. presidential election cycles. In the last five election years, the stock has never posted a loss during the December-January period.
Instead, it delivered an average return of 34.33%, with a maximum profit of 117.4% during the 2012-2013 cycle.
Here's how Netflix performed during recent election years:
|Start Date
|Start Price ($)
|End Date
|End Price ($)
|Profit (%)
|Dec. 2, 2004
|1.62
|Jan. 31, 2005
|1.64
|+1.33%
|Dec. 2, 2008
|3.32
|Feb. 2, 2009
|5.28
|+59.20%
|Dec. 3, 2012
|10.86
|Jan. 31, 2013
|23.61
|+117.42%
|Dec. 2, 2016
|120.81
|Jan. 31, 2017
|140.71
|+16.47%
|Dec. 2, 2020
|503.38
|Feb. 1, 2021
|539.04
|+7.08%
Read also: S&P 500 At 6,666 In 2025? Bank Of America Predicts ‘Another Good Year For Equities’
Why Netflix Is the Holiday Stock You Can't Ignore
Whether it's delivering triple-digit gains in its best years or remaining largely resilient in bearish conditions, the streaming giant has been a reliable performer for traders seeking late-year opportunities.
So, why does Netflix shine so brightly in December and January? Several factors might play a role:
- Holiday binge-watching: As people gather around TVs during the holidays, Netflix tends to dominate consumer attention.
- New-year optimism: Investors often position themselves for strong earnings results, driving demand for high-growth stocks like Netflix.
- Seasonal market rally: The broader "Santa Claus rally" typically provides tailwinds for stocks with positive sentiment.
