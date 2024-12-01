Harry Potter's Ron Weasley Cursed With $2.3M Tax Bill After Losing Lawsuit

Rupert Grint, famed for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series, has been slapped with a $2.3 million tax bill following a legal dispute with British tax authorities.

What Happened: The UK tax agency, H.M. Revenue and Customs, scrutinized Grint’s tax return from seven years ago and discovered irregularities.

The actor had allegedly misclassified £4.5 million in residuals from the eight films as a capital asset, which attracts a lower tax rate than income.

Despite attempts by Grint’s legal team to appeal, a tribunal judge ruled in favor of the tax agency this week, reports Associated Press.

Judge Harriet Morgan declared that the money “derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint” and should therefore be “taxable as income.”

Also Read: IRS Says Wealthy Americans Are Evading Over $150B In Taxes A Year: ‘Plenty Of Work To Be Done’

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Grint has faced tax-related issues. In 2019, he lost a separate court case over a £1 million tax refund.

The actor, now 36, featured in all eight “Harry Potter” films and is estimated to have made approximately £24 million from the role.

While the tax bill is a significant amount, it is unlikely to cause financial distress for the actor, given his substantial earnings from the “Harry Potter” franchise.

However, it does highlight the importance of accurate tax classification and the potential financial implications of misclassification.

Read Next

Mineral Resources Confirms Founder’s Departure Amid Tax Evasion Allegations, Moody’s Cuts Outlook

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock