Selena Gomez Enters Billionaire Club, Thanks To Rare Beauty's Triumph

On the back of her highly successful beauty brand, popular singer and actress Selena Gomez has joined the ranks of the youngest self-made female billionaires in the U.S.
What Happened: On Friday, Gomez’s net worth was estimated to be around $1.3 billion, which was largely attributed to her makeup line, Rare Beauty Brands Inc., reported Bloomberg.
The 32-year-old “Same Old Love,” singer’s wealth also comes from her brand partnerships, acting deals, and her mental-health startup, Wondermind.
See Also: Apple Watch Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman And Her Baby: ‘That Information Is Like Gold’
According to the report, Gomez has diversified her income sources – this is unlike her close friend Taylor Swift, who has accumulated her wealth primarily through her music.
“Selena is not just a pop star,” said Stacy Jones, CEO of Hollywood Branded, according to the report. “She's a multifaceted businesswoman with diverse income streams contributing to her impressive net worth.”
“You've got a real role model of how a celebrity can use their influence and expertise to both do good and create good business,” stated Brent Saunders, CEO of Bausch + Lomb Corp. and an investor in Gomez's Wondermind startup. “Selena epitomizes that,” she added, according to the report.
Why It Matters: Gomez began her career at a young age, appearing on Barney & Friends before rising to fame as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place.
After playing the role of a wizard in the show she led a successful music career with hits as the frontwoman of Selena Gomez & the Scene, and later as a solo artist.
However, her path was not without obstacles. The singer has openly battled health issues, including a lupus diagnosis, which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.
She has also faced mental health struggles. She has previously revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Read Next:
- Cathie Wood Congratulates Elon Musk On xAI Milestone After AI Firm Brings 100K Nvidia GPU Colossus Cluster Online In Just 122 Days: ‘Many Big Announcements Ahead’
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.