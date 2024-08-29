CIA Thwarts ISIS Attack On Taylor Swift Concert In Vienna, Preventing 'Huge Number' Of Deaths: Pop Star Thanks Authorities, Says 'We Were Grieving Concerts And Not Lives'

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) provided crucial inputs to Austrian authorities, preventing a deadly ISIS attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

What Happened: On Wednesday, David Cohen, the deputy director of the CIA, revealed that the agency had identified four individuals linked to ISIS who were planning an attack. Some suspects were found with bomb-making materials and had access to the concert venue reported The New York Times on Wednesday.

Cohen stated, "They were plotting to kill a huge number, tens of thousands of people at this concert, I am sure many Americans." The arrests were made possible by the intelligence shared by the CIA and its partners.

On Aug. 7, Austrian authorities apprehended two suspects accused of planning the attack, with more arrests following. One of the men, a 19-year-old Austrian, had pledged allegiance to ISIS and targeted Swift's tour.

Cohen emphasized the significance of the thwarted attack, noting that it potentially saved hundreds of lives. Swift had planned three concerts in Vienna starting Aug. 8, with an expected attendance of 200,000 people.

In a social media post last week, Swift thanked the authorities, saying, "We were grieving concerts and not lives." Cohen highlighted the importance of counterterrorism efforts and the success of the operation in Austria.

Why It Matters: The thwarted attack on Swift’s concert is a significant event, especially considering the singer’s recent activities and the broader political context.

Swift’s influence extends beyond music, as seen in her fans’ political activism. On Wednesday, her fans raised $114,000 for Vice President Kamala Harris‘ 2024 campaign during a “Swifties for Kamala Rally.” Although Swift did not endorse the event, her fan base’s mobilization highlights her significant cultural impact.

Additionally, Swift has been a target of political controversy. Last week, former President Donald Trump shared manipulated images on his social media platform, Truth Social, falsely implying Swift’s endorsement of his campaign. Legal experts are divided on whether Swift could successfully sue Trump for trademark infringement and false advertising.

Swift’s recent concerts have also had a significant economic impact. Her record-breaking shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, caused seismic activity and were expected to boost the British economy by an estimated $98 million.

