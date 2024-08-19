Tesla Cybertruck Tows Statue Of Elon Musk Through Texas: Stunt Linked To NFTs, Meme Coin Of Famous Reddit Sketch

The Tesla Cybertruck has proven several use cases since launching, including being used on a farm and owned by celebrities as a fashion accessory. Hauling a statue of Elon Musk around can now be added to the list of things Cybertruck owners can do.

What Happened: Images of a statue of Elon Musk being towed by a Cybertruck through Texas caught the attention of Tesla influencers and electric vehicle websites.

Brownsville, Texas, home of SpaceX's Starbase, was among the places where the statue was seen.

The statue is the project of a group called ElonRWA, according to a report from Torque News. The statue was commissioned based on a famously bad drawing of Musk that has since gone on to be a meme.

"Located near the ElonRWall, this 106" x 96" x 66" statue is part of the first project of ElonDAO and their initial attempt at physically displaying a meme. This (not so) small shrine is sure to captivate public attention, serving both as a tribute to Musk's accomplishments and as a reminder of his epic fails," The ElonRWA website reads.

NEWS: A @Cybertruck towing a giant bust caricature of tech mogul Elon Musk is travelling across South Texas, raising questions and going viral online. pic.twitter.com/rc3h4v2qHp — ALEX (@ajtourville) August 19, 2024

The drawing was shared on Reddit five years ago and attracted many comments. When it finally caught the attention of Musk, he responded the drawing was "like looking into the mirror."

ElonRWA has taken possession of the original drawing and turned it into an NFT.

"We found the original iconic sketch of Elon Musk and turned it into a (RWA) real-world asset meme-coin," the group said according to the report.

The statue is likely promoting the meme coin ElonRWA with increased attention ahead of its permanent home.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It's Important: ElonRWA previously launched a mural of the famous Musk drawing in Brownsville.

Given Musk's past hatred for NFTs, the statue and coin behind the project aren't likely to generate a positive reaction from the billionaire.

Musk also previously ignored a 30-foot, 12,000-pound metal statue made of him by the co-founders of crypto token Elon Goat that was sent to Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The Elon Goat statue showed Musk's head on a goat's body riding a rocket. The goat was in reference to Musk being the "greatest of all time," an acronym often associated with athletes.

The self-proclaimed Elon Superfans that launched the Elon Goat failed to get attention from Musk.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Photo: Elon Musk, Tesla Cybertruck | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock