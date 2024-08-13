Barack Obama Shares 'Eclectic Mix' Of Songs For Summer: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX Make Cut, Taylor Swift Left Out

Former President Barack Obama shared a list of the songs he's been listening to over the summer, continuing a tradition of sharing songs, TV shows and movies he thinks others should check out.

Here's a look at the songs on Obama's playlist.

What Happened: Obama is best known for his role in politics, which recently included an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris as president in the 2024 election.

The former president is also known for his role in entertainment with Higher Ground, a production company co-founded with wife Michelle Obama.

The production company has produced several television series and movies and earlier this year expanded a partnership with streaming giant Netflix. Higher Ground and Netflix signed a new multiyear first-look content deal back in June.

Obama's list of songs he's been jamming to over the summer includes classic musicians like Etta James, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, The Miracles and Bob Marley and a mix of newer artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shaboozey and Beyoncé.

Here's a look at the list of songs in the order Obama shared them:

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"365" – Charli XCX

"Chihiro" – Billie Eilish

"Love Me Jeje" – Tems

"I Like The Way You Kiss Me" – Artemas

"Million Dollar Baby" -Tommy Richman

"I Can't Even Cry" – Hope Tala

"No Diggity" – Blackstreet featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen

"Charge It" – Envy

"O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)" – Carminho

"What's In The Tea?" -Calimossa

"I Love The Life I Live, I Live The Life I Love" – Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards

"Say So" – PJ Morton featuring Jojo

"Why Don't You" – Cleo Sol

"You've Really Got A Hold On Me" – The Miracles

"Process" – H.E.R.

"How Do You Want It" – 2Pac featuring K-Ci and JoJo

"If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" – Sting

"Unsuffer Me" – Lucinda Williams

"Golden" – Jill Scott

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" – The Rolling Stones

"My Best" – Saweetie

"Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting" – Charlie Mingus

"Come Away With Me" – Norah Jones

"The People" – Common

"Don't Cry Baby" – Etta James

"Bad Boy" – Chris Jedi, Gaby Music and Dei V featuring Anuel AA and Ozuna

"Yayo" – Rema

"Old Dutch" – Bonny Light Horseman

"Symptom Of Life" – Willow

"Whiskey Whiskey" – Moneybagg Yo featuring Morgan Wallen

"Stargazing" – Myles Smith

"Wanna Be" – GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion

"Jump" – Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng

"Perro Negro" – Bad Bunny and Feid

"Lil Boo Thang" – Paul Russell

"Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)" – Digable Planets

"Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)" – Bob Marley and The Wailers

"One Of These Things First" – Nick Drake

"Silvio" – Bob Dylan

"Love Is Everywhere" – Pharoah Sanders

"Where Did Our Love Go" – The Supremes

"Texas Hold ‘Em" – Beyoncé

"Someone To Watch Over Me" – Samara Joy featuring Pasquale Grasso

Why It's Important: The list shared by Obama is likely just for fun, but could lead to big spikes in sales or streams for certain artists, particularly the smaller ones that the former president included.

Obama has 131.7 million followers on X, ranking second behind billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns the social media platform.

The former president also shared the playlist on other social media platforms, which could expand the reach.

Followers were ready to debate on why certain artists were included on the playlist and others weren't. Among the biggest question mark from users was why global superstar Taylor Swift didn't find her way on the playlist.

Photo: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock