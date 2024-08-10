Teen Detained In Vienna Over Alleged ISIS-Inspired Plot Against Taylor Swift Concert

An 18-year-old Iraqi national has reportedly been taken into custody in Vienna, Austria, linked to the alleged ISIS-inspired plot aimed at a Taylor Swift concert.

What Happened: The Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest of the teenager on Friday. The teenager is suspected to have ties with the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian of North Macedonian descent, reported CNN.

Both teenagers had recently pledged their loyalty to ISIS, the report noted, citing the ministry.

The arrest resulted in the cancellation of three Swift concerts in Austria, which were part of her Eras tour. The concerts were called off after authorities successfully disrupted the planned terror attack.

The Iraqi teenager is the third individual to be arrested in relation to the plot. However, the ministry stated that he is “not currently linked directly to the planned attack” but was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The two main suspects, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, are currently in pre-trial detention. Explosive devices, detonators, and extensive ISIS propaganda material were discovered at the 19-year-old’s residence, along with counterfeit money, machetes, knives, and anabolic steroids, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This development marks a major setback for Swift’s highly acclaimed ‘Eras Tour,’ which has been generating significant buzz for its immense popularity.

In May, data from luxury travel agency Embark Beyond indicated that Swift’s concerts in Paris were drawing more American tourists than the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The four shows at La Défense Arena were reportedly attracting five times the number of Americans compared to the international sporting event.

The thwarted attack and subsequent concert cancellations come at a time when Swift’s influence is speculated to impact the 2024 presidential election in the U.S. A recent photo shared by Swift sparked speculation of an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris.

