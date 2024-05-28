Eminem's New Album 'The Death of Slim Shady': Potential Single Release Date, Everything We Know So Far

Loading... Loading...

Eminem is stirring up anticipation for his upcoming album, “The Death of Slim Shady,” slated for release this summer.

Despite no singles being dropped yet, the rollout is underway, marked by attention-grabbing tactics like a faux obituary for Slim Shady placed as an ad in the Detroit Free Press and a trailer featuring 50 Cent.

Moreover, Jack White‘s recent Instagram post, published on May 26 featuring Eminem in a PRhyme hoodie, fueled speculation about a potential collaboration. It’s worth noting both artists were born in Detroit.

The idea isn’t far-fetched given Eminem’s history of unexpected collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran and Rihanna. White’s affinity for hip-hop and recent collaboration with Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest adds weight to the conjecture.

What’s The Release Date Of Eminem’s Next Album?

On May 20, Eminem tantalizingly hinted at a release date with a cryptic tweet featuring a vanishing text message, suggesting something significant happening on May 31, 2024.

But, with the album promised for summer and the date falling on a Friday, fans are guessing the date teases at a possible single release.

The announcement of “The Death of Slim Shady” came in April during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, through the NFR Podcast. The teaser trailer, featuring 50 Cent, revolves around an investigation into Slim Shady’s murder, hinting at a narrative concept for the album.

The reporter in the teaser reflects on Slim Shady’s controversial persona and suggests his demise may have stemmed from his confrontational lyrics and antics.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent added: "He's not a friend, he's a psychopath."

This album serves as a sequel to 2020’s “Music to Be Murdered By” and is anticipated to delve into Eminem’s intricate lyricism and storytelling prowess, potentially exploring themes of identity, fame and mortality.

Slim Shady’s Obituary: What Did It Say?

On May 13, a fake obituary for his alter-ego Slim Shady was published in the Detroit Free Press.

The obituary, titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions," with the subhead "Fans ‘Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper," bids farewell to the “controversial rapper.”

The promotional stunt included a photo of Eminem wearing a white Jason Voorhees hockey mask.

Here’s the full text of the obituary:

A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990's, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single "My Name Is," which — along with its uniquely eye catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience. That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/ rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview. Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed the world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.

Photo: Shutterstock.