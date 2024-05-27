5 Movies And Documentaries You Should Watch As An Investor

From tragedy to risk, greed to splurge, moral or ethical dilemmas, and ultimate success — all these factors make financial subjects the perfect opportunity to create a masterpiece cinema. There are many movies made by Hollywood, that make the complex nature of investing and trading, a bit easier to understand.
Here are five movies and documentaries, that you should watch if your interest lies in investment and trading:
The Big Short
Filled with a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, the movie talks about what triggered the 2008 financial crisis. It then moves on to showcase how a group of investors betted against the housing bubble and made profits.
Wall Street
While the movie mostly glamorizes the choice of gaining wealth by any means necessary (like Michael Douglas’s iconic character, Gordon Gekko) it provides some gritty insight into stock trading. The movie serves as a cautionary tale against insider trading and the risks of taking shortcuts.
Inside Job
Narrated by Matt Damon, this documentary plus crime masterpiece offers a detailed explanation of the causes behind the 2008 financial crisis. In five parts, the documentary highlights the systematic corruption of the financial services industry.
Trading Places
This 1983 American comedy film stars Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. It explores the debate between nature and nurture in the context of trading and the commodities market. The movie also touches on the impact of socio-economic differences on a person's financial success.
Rogue Trader
This 1999 British biographical drama, tells the true story of former derivatives broker Nick Leeson, whose risky trades eventually result in the collapse of Barings Bank. The movie at times will make you question the accuracy of it all, but it just proves that “reality is stranger than fiction.”
