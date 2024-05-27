5 Movies And Documentaries You Should Watch As An Investor

Loading... Loading...

From tragedy to risk, greed to splurge, moral or ethical dilemmas, and ultimate success — all these factors make financial subjects the perfect opportunity to create a masterpiece cinema. There are many movies made by Hollywood, that make the complex nature of investing and trading, a bit easier to understand.

Here are five movies and documentaries, that you should watch if your interest lies in investment and trading:

The Big Short

Filled with a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, the movie talks about what triggered the 2008 financial crisis. It then moves on to showcase how a group of investors betted against the housing bubble and made profits.

A scene from The Big Short where Christian Bale plays Michael Burry | Source: IMDb

Wall Street

While the movie mostly glamorizes the choice of gaining wealth by any means necessary (like Michael Douglas’s iconic character, Gordon Gekko) it provides some gritty insight into stock trading. The movie serves as a cautionary tale against insider trading and the risks of taking shortcuts.

A scene from Wall Street where Charlie Sheen plays Bud Fox | Source: IMDb

Inside Job

Loading... Loading...

Narrated by Matt Damon, this documentary plus crime masterpiece offers a detailed explanation of the causes behind the 2008 financial crisis. In five parts, the documentary highlights the systematic corruption of the financial services industry.

Harvey Miller, ‘the most prominent bankruptcy lawyer’ in the U.S., according to NYT, provided insights in the Inside Job | Source: IMDb

Trading Places

This 1983 American comedy film stars Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. It explores the debate between nature and nurture in the context of trading and the commodities market. The movie also touches on the impact of socio-economic differences on a person's financial success.

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in a scene from Trading Places | Source: IMDb

Rogue Trader

This 1999 British biographical drama, tells the true story of former derivatives broker Nick Leeson, whose risky trades eventually result in the collapse of Barings Bank. The movie at times will make you question the accuracy of it all, but it just proves that “reality is stranger than fiction.”

Ewan McGregor plays Nick Leeson in Rogue Trader | Source: IMDb

Photo generated using Dall-E