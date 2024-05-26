From Succession To Euphoria: 5 TV Shows Or Movies That Celebrities Like Leonardo DiCaprio Recommend You To Binge-Watch

Loading... Loading...

Calling myself a true binge-watcher won't be far-fetching at all. Despite having high-stress, long-hours working schedules over the years, I have been an addict when it comes to watching new and old TV shows and movies. If like me, you are also always on the lookout for finding the perfect TV show or movie to start next (because let's face it, no one wants to watch something random), try these celebrities' recommended content:

Tiger King: The Wild Documentary Series

Music maestros John Legend and Kane Brown have both admitted previously about absolutely loving this docuseries, which is currently available on Netflix. They both are pretty fascinated with Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper and convicted felon, on whose life the true crime documentary was made. It seems, even the crooners cannot resist the charm of big cats and even bigger drama.

Tiger King | Source: Netflix

Succession: The Saga Of Dysfunctional Billionaire Family

Sian Clifford, popularly known for her role in “Fleabag” has previously admitted that she was hooked with “Succession,” the drama where family members keep on playing politics to have dominance over others and control their empire. This black-comedy drama series aired on HBO for four seasons.

Succession | Source: HBO

Euphoria: The Emotional Rollercoaster Of A Teen Drama

This teen drama starring celebrities like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and more is extremely intense but visually stunning. And, while the drama is focused on teen lives, it has popular actor and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its biggest fans. Looks like no one is untouched by a bit of teenage angst, not even Hollywood's golden boy.

Euphoria | Source: HBO

Killing Eve: The Ultimate Cat-And-Mouse Thriller

This spy thriller featuring Sandra Oh is absolutely amazon and definitely binge-worthy, even if Keira Knightley hasn't recommended it. Even the queen of period dramas has expressed her admiration for this series where an intelligence officer and a psychopathic assassin become obsessed with each other, then who are we mortals to question that?

Killing Eve | Source: IMDb

Midsommar: The Movie Which Gives Your Nightmares

Last but not least, we have “Midsommar,” on the list, and this stuff is not for the faint of heart. This chilling horror movie gave Hugh Grant and his wife nightmares for days, but even then he recommends it, because “it's unforgettable.” Can you imagine the rom-com king recommending a folk horror movie? But I would hold my judgment until after watching it.

Midsommar | Source: IMDb

