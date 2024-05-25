Weekend Watchlist: Check Out These 5 Must-Watch Disney+ And Hulu Releases

Loading... Loading...

The weekend is nearly upon us, and we're here to provide your much-needed entertainment fix. Whether you’re into romance, crime, or animated movies for kids, we've got a perfect selection for your weekend binge-watching plans.

Hulu and Disney+ offer a diverse content library, featuring everything from movies to new series and long-running favorites, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

We've curated a weekend watchlist of shows and movies available on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Sweet East

The Sweet East | Image courtesy: Hulu

If you like road movies, you will want to watch The Sweet East, which comes with a tinge of satire. A South Carolina high-school student is separated from her friends, resulting in her going on a tour of the Eastern seaboard. This is the story of her encounters during her journey.

Where To Watch: Hulu

Biosphere

Biosphere | Image courtesy: Hulu

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass star as best friends living in a biosphere, the last two men on Earth following an apocalyptic event, when evolution throws them an unexpected twist. Dive into this clever character study on sexuality, masculinity, and friendship, as it contains quite a surprising turn.

Where To Watch: Hulu

Under The Bridge

Under The Bridge | Image courtesy: Hulu

Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone deliver stunning performances as an author and a police officer investigating the brutal murder of a 14-year-old girl in a small Canadian town. This limited series is based on Rebecca Godfrey's award-winning 2005 book.

Where To Watch: Hulu

To Catch A Smuggler

To Catch A Smuggler | Image courtesy: Disney+

Each year, millions of people pass through the nation’s airports, creating a nonstop human tidal wave. Hidden among them are countless items of contraband and malicious intentions. Watch the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies form a three-tiered defense of America’s airports.

Where To Watch: Disney+

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys | Image courtesy: Disney+

This documentary explores the musical legacy of the Beach Boys. Through interviews and archival footage, it delves into the origins of their signature harmonies, the genius of Brian Wilson, their 1960s rivalry with The Beatles, and the game-changing impact of their “Pet Sounds” album.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life | Image courtesy: Disney+

Disney's beloved chipmunks, the optimistic yet anxious Chip and the laid-back dreamer Dale, form the perfect odd couple. Best buddies who drive each other crazy, they are constantly in pursuit of acorns.

Where To Watch: Disney+

