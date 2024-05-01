Closest Thing To A Real-Life Batmobile: Italian Hypercar Maker Unveils Million-Dollar EVs Fit For Bruce Wayne's Lifestyle

Loading... Loading...

Italian hypercar builder Automobili Pininfarina has teamed up with Wayne Enterprises, a fictional luxury brand inspired by the Batman franchise, to unveil four exclusive electric vehicles (EVs) inspired by the Dark Knight.

Electrifying Partnership: The all-electric Italian brand said in a statement that it collaborated with Wayne Enterprises, a creation of Warner Bros., to craft these custom-made EVs. These hypercars target high-end consumers, mirroring the taste of Bruce Wayne, Batman’s civilian persona.

Billionaire’s Batmobile: Automobili Pininfarina took two existing models, the Battista hyper GT and the B95 Barchetta, and transformed them into four Batman-themed EVs: “Gotham” and “Dark Knight.” Both models boast a 120kWh lithium-ion battery and four electric motors, generating a staggering 1,900 horsepower – exceeding the performance of any current Formula 1 car.

These exclusive vehicles feature unique design elements that pay homage to the Batman universe. Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display enhancements and performance-boosting specifications set them apart. The interiors boast a completely revamped door and roof design, with a significant portion of the roof made of curved glass.

B95 Dark Knight

Limited Edition, Luxury Price Tag: Automobili Pininfarina will only manufacture a limited number of these hypercars, with the exact production quantity determined by customer demand. Pricing details for these exclusive vehicles are available on a dedicated website: BruceWayneX.com.

Battista Dark Knight: €3,400,000 ($3,631,438)

Battista Gotham: €3,400,000 ($3,631,438)

B95 Dark Knight: €4,900,000 ($5,234,596)

B95 Gotham: €4,900,000 ($5,234,596)

Battista Dark Knight

Catering to the High-End EV Market: This launch follows Automobili Pininfarina’s announcement in August 2023 regarding the world’s first pure-electric, open-top hyper Barchetta, the B95.

Based on the PURA Vision design concept, the B95 is set for production and delivery in 2025, with only 10 unique units available globally, starting at EUR 4.4 million ($4.8 million).

Both the B95 and the Batman-themed EVs showcase Automobili Pininfarina’s strategy of catering to the high-end electric vehicle market.

Photo courtesy: Automobili Pininfarina

