A Quentin Tarantino Twist? Maverick Director Reportedly Abandons 'The Movie Critic' Starring Brad Pitt As Final Film

In a surprising turn of events, renowned director Quentin Tarantino has reportedly decided to drop “The Movie Critic” as his concluding film.

What Happened: Tarantino, who had envisioned Brad Pitt in the lead role, has reportedly reconsidered his decision about the project, as reported by Deadline on Tuesday.

This unexpected move has reportedly left fans in shock, reminiscent of the time when the director had similarly put “The Hateful Eight” on hold.

According to sources close to Tarantino, the director is reconsidering his final film after a rewrite of “The Movie Critic” script caused a delay in the start of production. The film was slated to begin shooting in 2024, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Tarantino’s decision to abandon “The Movie Critic” as his swan song continues a trend in his career of making unexpected changes when he deems it necessary. The film was initially set in 1977 California and was based on the life of a real-life movie critic for an adult magazine.

Why It Matters: Tarantino’s unique style and controversial use of violence in his films have become his signature. His works are often characterized by gallons of blood, memorable dialogue, outlandish characters, and a recurring theme of drug use.

This sudden change in his final film project adds another layer of intrigue to his illustrious career.

Deadline reported that it will continue to provide updates on Tarantino’s final film project as more information becomes available.

