Elon Musk Dazzles 'Oscars Of Science' In Style And The Internet Can't Stop Spinning Memes Now

On Saturday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, also known as "the Oscars of Science," in style — and it has invited a hoard of memes on social media.

What Happened: The Breakthrough Prize, which has Silicon Valley titans like Mark Zuckerberg and Yuri Milner as its board members, recognizes "scientists changing the world," with award trophies created by Olafur Eliasso and sizable cash prizes.

On the 10th edition of the ceremony, celebrities like Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Ruper Murdoch, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Margot Robbie, Orlando Bloom, Edward Norton, Adam Levine and Brie Larson were in attendance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it was the Tesla CEO, who appears to have taken the social media by storm with his not-so-unusual style. Here are some memes shared by users on X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform Musk acquired for $44 billion in October 2022.

Breakthrough Prize is primarily given in three major categories: "Fundamental Physics," "Life Sciences," and "Mathematics."

This year's winners are: Simon Brendle (Mathematics), John Cardy and Alexander Zamolodchikov (Fundamental Physics), Michael Johnson and Alexandru Lupsasca (New Horizons in Physics Prize), Mikhail Ivanov, Oliver Philcox and Marko Simonović (New Horizons in Physics Prize), Laura M. Pérez, Paola Pinilla, Nienke van der Marel and Til Birnstiel (New Horizons in Physics Prize), Carl H. June and Michael Sadelain (Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences), Sabine Hadida, Paul Negulescu and Fredrick Van Goor and Thomas Gasser, Ellen Sidransky and Andrew Singleton (Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences).

