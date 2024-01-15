Miss Colorado Madison Marsh Creates History As First Active-Duty Air Force Officer To Be Crowned Miss America 2024

Loading... Loading...

Miss Colorado Madison Marsh has been named Miss America 2024, making history as the first active-duty Air Force officer to win the coveted title.

What Happened: The 22-year-old Second Lieutenant was previously the first from her professional background to secure a Miss America state title, reported Business Insider on Monday.

Marsh, originally from Fort Smith, Arkansas, is not only a dedicated military officer but also an academic. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, she holds a degree in physics with an emphasis on astronomy. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

She co-founded the Whitney Marsh Foundation in memory of her mother, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2018. The foundation, to date, has raised over a quarter of a million dollars.

In her profile published by the Air Education and Training Command, Marsh said, “My mom was a huge runner, even when she was going through chemotherapy treatments.”

“When we talked about ways to raise money, we wanted it to remember who my mom was and not what cancer had made her. So we started the Whitney Marsh Foundation and specifically hosted a 5K and 10K run every year based out of our hometown in Fort Smith, Arkansas.”

The Miss America 2024 will receive $60,000 in tuition scholarships and will serve as the Miss America brand ambassador, according to the Miss America website.

Image created using AI on Dall-E

