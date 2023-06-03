Singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, shared his secret to finding balance and happiness in the digital age, revealing why taking month-long breaks from social media helps him breathe better.

What Happened: For global sensation Bad Bunny, stepping away from social media for weeks or months has been a transformative experience, he revealed in an interview with People.

The Puerto Rican star, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, said that the longer time he spent away from the online realm, the better he felt, physically and mentally.

“I’ve done it several times and when I come back to social media, I ask myself ‘Why did I come back?,'” the singer said.

The “Coco Chanel” singer described feeling a sense of liberation and improved well-being during these periods, even going as far as to say that he could “breathe better” when disconnected from the virtual noise.

“The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week — and there have been occasions where I’ve managed to stay off for a month — that’s when I feel best.”

Despite acknowledging the inevitability of using social media, even if only briefly, Bad Bunny emphasized the significance of dedicating substantial time to being “outside.”

“I even breathe better,” he said. “But at the end of the day going on social media is inevitable, even if it’s for one minute.”

The artist’s decision to take breaks from social media is not new, as he made his Instagram account private earlier this year and modified his Twitter bio with the cryptic message, “me van a extrañar” (“you will miss me”), the report noted.

In 2020 and 2021, Bad Bunny made history as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year, breaking barriers as the first non-English language act to achieve this remarkable feat.

Undeterred by his previous accomplishments, the superstar continued his reign in 2022, surpassing all records and securing the title for the biggest streaming year by any artist on the platform.

