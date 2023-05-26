In a short-lived exclusivity, Taylor Swift‘s latest song, reserved for CD-only release, quickly found its way onto the internet, captivating fans and sparking speculation about its connection to her rumored breakup.

What Happened: Last week, Swift announced the unveiling of a new song, generating excitement among her fans, who eagerly anticipated its release. To their surprise, the song was announced as an exclusive track available only on CDs, adding an extra layer of anticipation.

However, the exclusivity was short-lived as someone managed to upload the song’s audio on Twitter, making it widely accessible to the public.

The Twitterverse has now transformed into the somewhat expected hub for the once-exclusive “You’re Losing Me” track, with audio snippets and screenshots of the lyrics available across the platform.

Unsurprisingly, Swifties wasted no time in spreading the news, sharing the leaked track and dissecting the lyrics, especially since speculations had already been circulating that the song was inspired by Swift’s rumored breakup with her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The leaked song and its revealing lyrics became the talk of the internet, captivating fans and further fueling the discussion about Swift’s personal life.

Some of the lines from the lyrics are:

“And I wouldn’t marry me either

A pathological people pleaser

Who only wanted you to see her

And I’m faded, thinkin’.”

