The Secrets Of A Roulette Predictor: His Wins, Getting Kicked Out of Casinos

The world of gambling has always been shrouded in secrecy and mystery, and one man who epitomizes this is Niko Tosa.

Tosa is a roulette predictor who has made a fortune by beating casinos at their own game. His story, which Bloomberg originally reported, is a fascinating one that involves a combination of skill, practice and a touch of luck.

He’s a master of what is known as "cerebral clocking," a technique that involves using one's mind to predict the outcome of a roulette wheel.

According to Tosa, it is all about finding the right wheel, one that has a certain bias. Tosa claims he can recognize such a wheel by sight alone, and once he does, he can predict with a high degree of accuracy where the ball will land.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Tosa has always maintained that he never used a roulette computer, a device that can be used to calculate the outcome of a spin with incredible accuracy. Instead, Tosa insists that he relies on his own mental abilities to make his predictions.

Tosa's success has not gone unnoticed by the casinos and he has been thrown out of many establishments over the years.

One of his most famous exploits took place at the Ritz Casino in London. Tosa and two other players, using fake identities, managed to win more than £1.3 million ($1.42 million) in just two days. The casino suspected that they were using a roulette computer, but the players vehemently denied it.

The police investigated the matter, though they were unable to find any evidence to support the casino's claims. Tosa insists to this day that he did not use a computer and the wheel at the Ritz was simply old and predictable.

Tosa's success has not come without a price. He has fallen out with many of his former playing partners over money, and one of them was even gunned down in Belgrade in 2018 in what appears to have been a Balkan mafia feud.

Tosa's story serves as a reminder that gambling is not just a game of chance, but also a game of skill. The best players are the ones who can recognize patterns and use their minds to beat the odds.

Photo: Shutterstock