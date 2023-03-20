Meet Jamin Jamming, A Celebrity Real Estate Advisor By Day, Comedian By Night

Making your way into the circles of the rich and famous is easier than you think says Serhant celebrity real estate advisor Jamin Lin.

Known by some as “Jamin Jamming,” Lin has sold nearly a billion worth of real estate while also working in entertainment and marketing with the likes of Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Karen Huger, Drew Sidora, Jennifer Aydin and Sam Asghari.

For the first time ever, Lin’s opening up about his origins and aspirations, building clarity through experiences, as well as tips for finding passions that convert.

Lin’s Origin Story And Career Trajectory

Growing up, humor was an outlet for Lin, particularly during tough times.

“Eventually, I scratched the itch to become a comedian,” he recalled. “I was 18 or so at the time and lived in Los Angeles. I would wait hours outside of the Laugh Factory with little material to work from. I sucked in Los Angeles and there were few places I could go.”

Lin left for New York and leaned into entrepreneurship and networking to make ends meet.

“I began managing social media for The Real Housewives of New York City,” Lin elaborated, adding that he would broker brand deals and advertising opportunities for his celebrity clients. “I extended it to New Jersey and the Potomac, really making my way around the Bravo universe.”

A love for the “sensation of a transaction” prompted him to seek bigger and better. Lin joined Ryan Serhant’s luxury real estate firm where he currently spends most of his time, in addition to practicing comedy with aspirations of creating HBO and Netflix specials in a few years.

Tip 1: Be Diverse And Open On Socials

Having multiple, diverse pursuits helps with longevity.

“Real estate and entertainment are intertwined for me,” Lin elaborates. “I can afford to do comedy — I make something that’s not profitable, profitable — through real estate since I’ll inevitably meet some finance guys at a show that I may be able to sell a property to.”

He added that opening yourself up on social media is enticing because humans are curious and it is more content for people to connect over as well.

“People want an immersive experience, and they want to get to know you as a human before doing business. The relationships and numbers will follow.”

Tip 2: Outreach Should Be Very Specific

With cold outreach, have a strong value-adding hook, as well as a clear agenda and outcome. There needs to be a way for you to convert a lead into a relationship and brand booster or profit.

“It’s funny to say but 'stalkers' make the best deal makers,” Lin said, adding that it’s better to have a pointed question. As an example, Lin thought up how he could engage “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp at a movie premiere.

“If I come to him, I won’t talk about the show like everyone else. I’ll talk about his vegan Nutella spread business, and that may set the foundation for a deeper conversation.”

Tip 3: The Law Of Action And Reaction

Produce luck by working hard to stay top-of-mind for people.

“I’m doing it in real life through emails and text campaigns,” Lin says. “If Paris Hilton is doing text campaigns to promote her brand, then what’s my excuse not to? The beautiful part of social media is that it’s a superior tool through which you can personalize messages and interact.”

As an example, Lin points to how he’s adding value for a comedian he wishes to appear on tour with. Leveraging concepts shared in books written by the likes of Gary Vaynerchuk, in exchange for five minutes on stage, Lin will get this comedian in touch with daytime talk shows.

“The more creative and harder you work, the luckier you become. Talent isn’t everything.”

Tip 4: No Passion? Explore Curiosities

A lack of passion? Try five new things. The one you hate the least, hone in on it.

“If you like video games, try video game development,” Lin says. “How about fashion? Try fashion influencing. Know, however, that it may disappoint you, so have a way to diversify and don’t pigeonhole yourself.”

Taylor Bell, a consultant and YouTube creator Lin recently interacted with over a real estate pitch, is a great example.

“She’s making sure both her worlds are prospering and monetizing,” he explained, adding that Bell is not reliant on one or the other to make ends meet. Rather, the consultancy and YouTube gig, the latter more so a creative outlet, balance each other out. “She’s the real double dipper.”

To connect with Jamin Lin, check out his TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.