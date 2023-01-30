Party Like It's 1999: The Nasdaq Is Back With A Bang, Will 2023 Unfold The Same Way?

In January 1999, investors partied to the tune of skyrocketing tech stocks, 24 years later, investors are doing the same.
What Happened: The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, had its best year ever at the turn of the millennium, giving investors 101.95% returns over the course of the year before the bubble burst in 2000, decimating the profits investors lapped up the year before.
On a monthly basis, in 1999, January warmed investors up with 14.02% returns.
Turning the page to 2023, the Nasdaq-100 is acting similarly to how it did before the bubble popped — doling out returns of 10.54% so far this month, and marking the best January performance for the tech-heavy index since 1999.
For investors fearing a 1999-like dot-com bubble in the tech sector this year, it should be noted that the 2000 crash was reminiscent of last year's bear market when tech stocks with sky-high valuations fell as much as 97% with the Nasdaq-100 falling 33%.
Some big banks, like Citigroup, predict this year will be a boon for those beaten-down tech stocks.
How did other indices perform in January 1999?
|
Index
|
Ticker
|
Jan. 1999 Performance
|
Jan. 2023 Performance (So Far)
|
Dow Jones Industrial Average
|
DJI
|
+1.24%
|
+2.30%
|
S&P 500
|
SPY
|
-3.37%
|
+5.64%
|
Nasdaq Composite
|
NDAQ
|
+14.02%
|
+10.43%
Data: macrotrends.net and Benzinga Pro
