Tom From MySpace As Twitter CEO? Musk May Want To Consider These Poll Numbers

From 2005 to 2008, MySpace founder Tom Anderson, 52, was the king of social media.

The “original” social media website had 76 million active monthly users at its peak in 2008, and was the fifth most popular website in the U.S. when it was sold. It helped usher in the growth of platforms like YouTube, and set the groundwork for other platforms like Facebook, and Twitter.

Though, it seems Anderson, who was “everybody’s friend” on MySpace, wants to return as the head of another leading social media platform: Twitter.

What Happend: Current Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who purchased the microblogging platform in October, polled his more than 122 million followers on Sunday, asking if he should step down as the CEO of the platform, likely to focus on his other companies, Tesla, and SpaceX.

With 57.5% of respondents saying the billionaire should step down, and 42.5% saying he shouldn’t, the results were clear. Musk is now preparing to relinquish his title of “Chief Twit,” while he looks for someone “foolish enough to take on the job.”

In comes Tom, from MySpace.

On Wednesday, Anderson replied to Musk, posting a screenshot of his well-known MySpace profile picture, seemingly tendering an offer to take control of the near-bankrupt social media company, with fans of the founder rallying behind him.

Should MySpace Tom be the next CEO of Twitter? One user polled, with nearly 85% of the 48,000 respondents saying yes, against the 15.6% who said no.

Benzinga also polled users on who should be Musk's replacement, with Anderson among the options.

While 31.6% of users voted in favor of Anderson, most users wanted to see Snoop Dogg replace Musk, as the 51-year-old rapper also tendered an offer to take control of the platform.

Anderson’s supporters are hopeful that he will be offered the job since he has experience running a popular website and his return would be the greatest comeback and plot twist in tech history.

Why It Matters: Anderson’s MySpace sold to NewsCorp for $580 million in 2005. The website had 16 million monthly active users during its acquisition and is still an active website today.

Anderson is remembered on the internet as “MySpace Tom” because when users would join MySpace, he would become their first friend on the platform.

Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock.