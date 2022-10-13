ñol

An Inside Look At The New York Stock Exchange — VIDEO

by Jose Rodrigo Safdiye, Benzinga Editor 
October 13, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read

Benzinga presents an exclusive tour of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with Jay Woods.

Jay Woods serves as chief market strategist for DriveWealth Institutional. Prior to joining DriveWealth, he served as an executive floor governor at the NYSE, a position that is voted upon by his peers and held by only six NYSE members.

Jay spent over 25 years as a designated market maker on the NYSE floor. As DMM he was responsible for several high-profile IPOs and led trading in some of the most active issues at the NYSE.

Join Benzinga’s Money Mitch and Chris Katje as we take a look around the different rooms of this historic building located at 11 Wall Street, meet some familiar faces and learn about what happens day-to-day. Enjoy the video.

Posted In: BenzingaNew York Stock ExchangeNYSETop StoriesMarketsInterview