Keeping Up With Your Gummies? Kourtney Kardashian Barker Launches Vitamin Brand

Kourtney Kardashian Barker unveiled Monday the launch of Lemme, the reality star's own line of vitamins and supplements.

"I created [Lemme] to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday,” the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" personality wrote on Instagram.

These supplements are said to have clinically-backed ingredients and formulations approved by scientists and doctors. They will be exclusively launched on Sept. 27 via LemmeLive.com.

Among the first Lemme products to be launched is Lemme Chill, which has ingredients like ashwagandha, lemon balm, passion flower and goji berry. There's also Lemme Focus — which has Cognizin citicoline, organic lion’s mane mushroom, organic medium-chain triglyceride [MCT] oil, vitamin B12 — and Lemme Matcha, which has organic matcha, B12 and coenzyme Q10.

The goal is to have a Lemme gummy for every life scenario, says Kardashian, who claims to take up to 30 supplements a day.

“When I was taking 30 supplements a day — they weren’t gummies — it wasn’t an enjoyable thing," she told the Wall Street Journal. "I’m like, I cannot wait to take my gummies — can I take more?”

At one point, Kardashian Barker started making her own muscle-tested supplements to locate deficiencies, weakness in the body, and food allergies.

Kardashian Barkers foucus was also to eliminate any harmful additives such as corn syrups, gelatins, and food colorings that have no business being in vitamins.

Lemme is Kardahsian's second lifestyle brand and has already gained more than 150,000 Instagram followers in the first six days of posting.

It comes on the heels of a 2019 partnership with New York-based Poosh, a health and wellness company that launched the CBD cosmetics product line Hora x Poosh.

Poosh currently has 4.7 million Instagram followers.