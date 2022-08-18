MindMed A Newly Minted Meme? College Student Who Made $100M On Bed Bath & Beyond Is Involved In Psychedelics Stock

A 20-year-old college student earned around $110 million after selling his stake in the troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY following the stock's recent rally of more than 339%, according to the Financial Times.
What happened: At a price of roughly $5.20 per share, investor Jake Freeman, a student of mathematics and economics at the University of Southern California, bought nearly 5 million shares of the company in July.
The $25-million stake was purchased through Freeman Capital Management (FCM), a fund registered in Wyoming, according to a Twitter thread exploring the SEC filings and articles of incorporation from the firm. The younger Freeman purchased the 6.2% stake with the help of family and friends, including Jake's uncle Dr. Scott Freeman, a former pharma executive who now works for FCM.
In addition, the elder Freeman co-founded Mind Medicine MNMD and served as its first chief medical officer.
The younger Freeman sold the Bed Bath & Beyond stake on Tuesday when shares closed at a one-month high of $26.93.
Read more: Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Says Pullback To $2 Likely, Trends At Retailer Remain 'Challenged'
Freeman remarked in the Financial Times story: “I certainly did not expect such a vicious rally upwards. I thought this was going to be a six months plus play — I was really shocked that it went up so fast.”
Why It Matters: The younger Freeman isn’t done yet. He and his uncle sent a scathing letter to the board of directors at MindMed — reminiscent of Ryan Cohen sending a letter to the Bed Bath & Beyond board of directors in March — calling for the board to accept a new strategy put forth by FCM that focuses on the company's core medications, reduces cash consumption and ends an at-the-money equity offering.
Dr. Freeman also offered to join the psychedelics company's board of directors in the letter. Shares of MindMed jumped 58% after the news broke Thursday.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares dropped on Wednesday, ending the day at $23.08. RC Ventures, Cohen's VC fund, announced its intention to sell 9.45 million shares and options via JPMorgan Securities.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.