OpenBet Sports Betting Technology Powers Czech's Sazkabet Sportsbook

- Light & Wonder Inc LNW said its sports betting business, OpenBet, has delivered its full turnkey platform to Czech lottery company SAZKA a.s. and Czech-facing sportsbook brand, Sazkabet.
- Sazkabet selected OpenBet to power the next generation of its online and mobile sportsbook offering as part of a new agreement.
- Sazkabet has deployed the fully managed OpenBet platform, including the betting engine and a full risk and liability management pricing and trading service.
- With the partnership, OpenBet has extended its sports presence within the European market.
- Price Action: LNW shares closed higher by 1.44% at $49.27 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsEntertainmentNewsSports BettingGeneral