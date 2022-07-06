OpenBet Sports Betting Technology Powers Czech's Sazkabet Sportsbook

by

Light & Wonder Inc LNW said its sports betting business, OpenBet, has delivered its full turnkey platform to Czech lottery company SAZKA a.s. and Czech-facing sportsbook brand, Sazkabet.

Sazkabet has deployed the fully managed OpenBet platform, including the betting engine and a full risk and liability management pricing and trading service.

With the partnership, OpenBet has extended its sports presence within the European market.

Price Action: LNW shares closed higher by 1.44% at $49.27 on Tuesday.

