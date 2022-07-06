ñol

OpenBet Sports Betting Technology Powers Czech's Sazkabet Sportsbook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 6:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Light & Wonder Inc LNW said its sports betting business, OpenBet, has delivered its full turnkey platform to Czech lottery company SAZKA a.s. and Czech-facing sportsbook brand, Sazkabet.
  • Sazkabet selected OpenBet to power the next generation of its online and mobile sportsbook offering as part of a new agreement.
  • Sazkabet has deployed the fully managed OpenBet platform, including the betting engine and a full risk and liability management pricing and trading service.
  • With the partnership, OpenBet has extended its sports presence within the European market.
  • Price Action: LNW shares closed higher by 1.44% at $49.27 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

