10 Superfoods For Boosted Brain Power

It feels good to feel good.

While no single food can wave a magic nutritional wand, several foods exist that will help provide better cognitive function, help with weight loss, improve energy levels and boost heart health.

None of the foods below are uncommon, but the benefits they provide may not be well known. Maintaining a healthy diet while incorporating these foods will help nourish your brain to stay sharp, so let’s dig in.

Berries (specifically, blueberries)

First, a little-known secret if you pick fresh berries: The darker the berry, the more antioxidants it has.

Blueberries are classified as a superfood, according to Exter University, because it is high in antioxidant flavonoids. These nutrients have been proven to aid in the protection of brain cells from oxidative damage, as well as benefit cognitive performance and working memory.

Oily fish

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are thought to aid in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer, vision loss and dementia. Oily/fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids that are good unsaturated fats associated with lower blood levels of beta-amyloid, the protein which forms harmful clumps in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

Consider taking omega-3 supplements if you’re not a fan of seafood.

Green Tea

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a potent antioxidant found in green tea and green tea extracts that suppresses cancer cell growth and destroys cancer cells without damaging healthy tissue. Green tea may also boost mental agility, improve weight loss, lower LDL cholesterol and protect skin from sun damage.

Dark Chocolate

Flavonoids and antioxidants found in dark chocolate have been shown to lower blood pressure, enhance blood flow, and improve overall heart health. To maximize antioxidant potency and health advantages, choose chocolate with at least 60% cacao or cocoa. Dark chocolate is even known to improve your mood.

Walnut

The walnut is a potent superfood, according to a UCLA study, because it contains a blend of particular antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids that can increase brain performance. Walnuts have nearly twice as many antioxidants as all other nuts and high in DHA, a crucial omega-3 shown in studies to help with cognition and mood.

Eggs

B vitamins and a substance called choline are abundant in eggs. B vitamins have been linked to depression and dementia, while deficits in B vitamins have been linked to cognitive decline. Choline is used by the body to make the neurotransmitters that control mood and memory.

Leafy Greens

Vitamin K, lutein, folate, beta carotene and sulforaphane are all found in leafy greens such as broccoli, collards, spinach and kale. Sulforaphane is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory chemical present in various vegetables, most notably broccoli.

Pumpkin Seed

Antioxidants and zinc, magnesium, copper and iron are found in pumpkin seeds. The brain uses zinc for nerve communication, magnesium for learning and memory, copper for nerve signal regulation and iron for preventing fatigue.

Whole Grains

Vitamin E is found in whole grains such as bread, pasta, barley, brown rice, oats and bulgur wheat. It is utilized to maintain and preserve healthy cells. Vitamin E preserves brain function and prevents neurodegeneration by protecting these cells.

Avocado

The avocado is one of the most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables available. it is among the fruits with the most fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin E and magnesium per ounce.

Sources: Canyon Ranch, Crispers, Sunrise Health Foods, Harvard Health, University of Exter