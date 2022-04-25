QQQ
5 Best And Worst States To Charge Your Electric Car

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 25, 2022 6:33 PM | 2 min read

Electric vehicle sales in America are growing at such a rate that the available charging stations that cradle the emerging sector are lacking in some states.

Despite supply-chain and inventory issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly Blue Book (KBB) estimated that battery-powered electric vehicle sales hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 147,779 vehicles sold, representing an increase of 71% over the previous year.

According to a forecast by AutoPacific, EV sales will hit 670,000 units in 2022, up 37% from the units sold in 2021.

Aware of the growth and lack of infrastructure, President Joe Biden announced a five-year, $5 billion plan to help states develop a network of charging stations along designated corridors.

Hopefully, the first state to receive governmental aid will be Lousiana — as it is the hardest state to charge an electric vehicle, with only 30.49 charging stations per million with a population of 4.6 million and a total of 141 charging stations, according to a recent Forbes report.

The report ranked the best and worst places in the U.S to charge an electric vehicle.

Here are the worst:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

  • Population: 2.9 million
  • Charging stations: 97
  • Stations per million: 32.88

3. Alabama

  • Population: 5 million
  • Charging stations: 198
  • Stations per million: 39.29

4. Indiana

  • Population: 6.7 million
  • Charging stations: 307
  • Stations per million: 45.84

5. Kentucky

  • Population: 4.46 million
  • Charging stations: 216
  • Stations per million: 48.57
     

Here are the easiest:

1. Vermont

  • Population: 645,570
  • Charging stations: 313
  • Stations per million: 484.84

2. Washington, D.C.

  • Population: 670,050
  • Charging stations: 252
  • Stations per million: 376.09

3. California

  • Population: 39 million
  • Charging stations: 13,628
  • Stations per million: 347.32

4. Massachusetts

  • Population: 6.9 million
  • Charging stations: 2,128
  • Stations per million: 304.66

5. Colorado

  • Population: 5.79 million
  • Charging stations: 1,514
  • Stations per million: 252.85

