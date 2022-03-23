Broadway Ticket Sales Rebounding, Led By Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man': Report

The trouble in River City is translating to very good news on Broadway, as the new musical production of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman grossed $3.5 million last week, more than any show since New York City’s theaters reopened after their COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown.

What Happened: The New York Times cited Broadway League data in reporting “The Music Man” generated more than $3 million in ticket sales for five consecutive weeks. The highest average ticket price for the show is $283 and the highest premium ticket price is $697.

This production of the Meredith Willson musical classic, which opened Feb. 10, has been outgrossing the Broadway staples that ruled the box office prior to the pandemic. In last week’s ticket sales, “Hamilton” generated $2.3 million, “Wicked” accumulated $1.9 million and “The Lion King” brought in $1.8 million. The data was the first released by the Broadway League since March 2020, when the pandemic took root and darkened Broadway’s lights.

Why It Matters: Broadway’s theaters have traditionally been a major economic engine for New York City’s economy. According to data from Baruch College, Broadway attendance in the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 season reached 14.7 million and the season grossed $1.83 billion. On top of ticket sales, Broadway contributed $14.7 billion to the city’s economy and supported 96,900 local jobs.

As of last week, 22 shows were running on Broadway, but 19 of the theater district’s venues remained dark. And not every show is enjoying a vibrant run. “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” was playing last week to houses that were slightly more than half-full and grossed only $778,000 in ticket sales.

Nonetheless, 92% of all seats for Broadway shows were occupied last week, with the average ticket price at $136.

Broadway is getting ready for a new wave of shows featuring popular stars including "Mr. Saturday Night" starring Billy Crystal (opening March 31), "American Buffalo" starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss (opening April 14) and "Macbeth" starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga (opening April 28). Perhaps the most anticipated show of the season is one that could launch a new star: the April 24 opening of "Funny Girl," the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical since its initial run, with Beanie Feldstein in the role that elevated Barbra Streisand to an iconic level.

Photo: Hugh Jackman in rehearsal for "The Music Man." Courtesy of The Music Man on Broadway.