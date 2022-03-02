KPMG Is The Latest Guest On Click-To-Invest Show 'Going Public'

Photo by Roberto Junior on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In the latest episode of “Going Public,” the four founders deep dive into their business models and capital-raising strategies.

Cybersecurity training startup NGT Academy meets up with marketing guru Josh Snow to discuss how to grow its user base. Could marketing to high school students and playing a role in eliminating the $1 trillion in student loan debt be the key to its rise?

Meanwhile, music-streaming platform TREBEL once again meets up with billionaire Chris Burch, and this time, there may be an offer at the table. “I’m going to make sure I don’t leave until he clicks to invest,” said TREBEL CFO Bob Vanech. Does he get the job done?

Skin-care company PROVEN announces that a global personal care company has presented the management team with a term sheet. PROVEN CEO Ming Zhao listens to mentor Jamie Schmidt as she explains the pros and cons of getting involved with the industry’s bigger players.

Finally, KPMG Managing Director Roddy Moon and KPMG Partner Shari Mager meet with luxury handbag maker Hammitt, NGT Academy, and TREBEL to discuss the initial public offering (IPO) process and company fundamentals.

More Highlights Of Episode 7

In the discussion with KPMG executives:

Hammitt reveals its $120 million valuation, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, wholesale sales, projected number of stores in 2023, active advertising routes, and important key performance indicators (KPIs).

TREBEL talks about a potential Reg D private placement, its 5 million users, and plans for global expansion.

NGT discusses its $72 million raise, how it wants to structure it, and assessing important KPIs like enrollment, customer acquisition costs (CAC), and job placement.

