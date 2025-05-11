If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum Last Mother's Day, Here's How Much She'd Have Today

Roses are red, violets are blue, flowers are overrated, does Mom want crypto from you?

With Bitcoin BTC/USD soaring back over the $100,000 level and nearing all-time highs, children who bought their mom Bitcoin last Mother's Day or have talked a parent into buying cryptocurrency in recent years may be celebrating the holiday more than others.

Here’s a look back at the historical returns of several cryptocurrencies on Mother’s Day last year.

What Happened: A new White House administration sent the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to new all-time highs in November 2024. Another surge happened in January 2025 with Donald Trump sworn in as president and experts predicting a pro-crypto agenda and administration.

With cryptocurrency prices high again, Mom may be extra happy to see you this year if you bought her crypto for Mother's Day last year.

Certainly, flowers and a card are always a thoughtful option for Mother's Day and offer a more stable gift choice compared to the periods of high volatility often seen in the cryptocurrency market.

Mother’s Day was designated an official holiday by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 and is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Last year, Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 12, 2024. Here’s a look at how an investment and gift in three leading cryptocurrencies at that time would be worth now.

Read Also: Gen Z And Crypto: How Younger Generations Are Weighing Risk In Investing

Investing $100 in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: Here’s how much a $100 investment in each of Bitcoin, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD could have bought on May 12, 2024 based on the opening price point.

Bitcoin: 0.0016 BTC

Dogecoin: 699.67 DOGE

Ethereum: 0.0343 ETH

Investing $100 in each cryptocurrency last Mother’s Day would be worth the following based on prices at the time of writing:

Bitcoin: $167.00

Dogecoin: $170.43

Ethereum: $87.45

A $300 gift consisting of the three well-known cryptocurrencies would be worth $424.88 today, a gain of 41.6%.

For comparison, the same $300 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which tracks the S&P 500, would be worth $329.12 and up 9.7%.

This year's gain for Mother's Day trails the gain of 95.5% in the same three cryptocurrencies from Others' Day 2023 to Mother's Day 2024. However, investing in the same three cryptocurrencies produced a negative return for Mother's Day 2022 to Mother's Day 2023 (-33.4%) and from Mother's Day 2021 to Mothers' Day 2022 (-51.0%).

Of course those who bought their moms cryptocurrency back on Mother’s Day 2020 would have a different story to tell.

A $100 investment each in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum on Mother’s Day 2020 would have been able to buy the following amounts and now would be worth the following:

Bitcoin: 0.0104 BTC, $1085.48

Dogecoin: 38,270.19 DOGE, $9321.89

Ethereum: 0.4727 ETH, $1,205.18

The $300 investment or gift to mom on Mother's Day 2020 would be worth $11,612.55 today and up 3,771%. That is assuming you were able to convince mom to HODL and not to sell after these several years.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.