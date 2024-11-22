Bill Gates outspent fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos to construct one of the most expensive yachts ever. Yet, he doesn’t seem too keen on owning it for himself.

What Happened: The Microsoft co-founder, known for his emphasis on sustainable energy, commissioned a superyacht to be made using fuel cells.

The groundbreaking vessel, known as Breakthrough, has completed its sea trials. It is also set to be sold after Gates passed on buying it, as reported by LuxuryLaunches.

The $645 million superyacht is powered by liquid hydrogen, and stored at -423 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes it nearly as cold as outer space.

Along with using hydrogen power to travel, the yacht’s amenities are powered with emission-free energy thanks to green hydrogen.

Breakthrough completed trials near Amsterdam. The boat now heads to Edmiston, a seller of luxury yachts.

Coming in at 390 feet long, the Breakthrough is not quite as long as Bezos’ 417-foot Koru vessel. Recall how the Amazon.com founder had difficulty getting the $500-million boat out of a shipyard.

The Koru, which has its own support vessel spanning 250 feet long, comes with estimated annual operating costs of $25 million.

Breakthrough comes with an even higher price tag and is the first superyacht to be fuel-cell powered. It also features many amenities fit for Gates: a library, movie theater, basketball court, pool and onboard fully equipped hospital.

What’s Next: Gates not taking ownership of the superyacht could take away from the huge fuel-cell accomplishment. Also, there are relatively few potential owners who can afford the $645 million price tag.

"The brief was to build the greenest and most environmentally advanced yacht ever built, without compromise," Edmiston CEO Jamie Edmiston previously said, as reported by Forbes. "It was a huge challenge, but one that the team has embraced and delivered on."

It is unknown why Gates decided not to take ownership of the superyacht he commissioned.

Gates, the sixth-richest person in the world, is worth an estimated $160 billion according to Bloomberg.

