7 Cannabis Myths Debunked By Experts To Empower Users And Growers

Cannabis acceptance and legalization worldwide have led to a surge in misinformation. To tackle these myths, El Planteo Live gathered two experts: Victoria Yebne, director of Tree Mix Biotecnología and Dr. Ignacio N. Peralta, Argentina's first postdoctoral researcher in cannabis. Here's a breakdown of their insights.

Myth 1: ‘Cannabis Is A Gateway To Other Drugs'

"It really depends," states Yebne. "Trying cannabis doesn't mean you'll inevitably try something else. If someone is open to trying new things, it's up to us to inform ourselves about what, in what dose, and how much."

Yebne stresses the importance of personal context and responsible experimentation. "It's not wrong to experience things in life. Let's do it responsibly, as everything has limits, and we only know our limits when we overdo it and have a bad time."

Myth 2: ‘Recreational And Medicinal Cannabis Are Different'

"Not everything is purely medicinal or therapeutic because we consume for an effect," explains Yebne. "We smoke because we want something to happen, clearly. So yes, therapeutic seems fitting."

She suggests avoiding the recreational/medicinal divide, as "recreational" can carry a negative connotation. Instead, she proposes "therapeutic" to describe cannabis use.

Myth 3: ‘CBD Is Medicine, THC Is A Drug'

"Cannabis works this way: there are many cannabinoids, over 100 for sure. Each one does something different," says Yebne. "Weed isn't just one thing. We're still learning."

Dr. Peralta adds, "The effect is multivariable and depends on many factors." He emphasizes that physical condition, diet and personal context all impact how individuals experience cannabis.

Myth 4: ‘Indica vs. Sativa Predicts Effects'

"I totally agree that this classification has become outdated," says Peralta. "It's a simplistic view."

He explains that the indica-sativa classification is based on phenotype and does not predict the plant's chemical composition or effects. "You'll find high-CBD plants with either an indica or sativa shape, so you can't predict the effects."

Myth 5: ‘Pharmaceutical Cannabis Is Better Than Homegrown'

"Not necessarily," Peralta says. "Home growers use good practices. You can get better quality. Now, is what you grow at home certified? No, but it depends on where it's going."

He highlights that pharmaceutical-grade cannabis is produced under certifications that ensure safety, but this doesn't mean it offers better quality in terms of effects or user experience. "A good grower pays much more attention to form, color, terpenes, and curing."

Myth 6: ‘Fertilizers Are Unnecessary Or Harmful'

"Fertilizing isn't wrong, it's necessary," says Yebne. "A fertilizer is anything that nourishes a plant, whether it's in a bottle or naturally present in the soil."

She addresses the stigma surrounding fertilizers, emphasizing proper use based on the crop's needs and goals. "Fertilizers nourish; microorganisms don't. They're like little soldiers you send to the pot to fight."

Myth 7: ‘There's a Superior Growing Method'

"There's no one right way," assures Yebne. "Everything depends on your goal and many other variables. Find the method that best suits your personal circumstances."

She highlights that no one method is better; each has benefits suited to different needs. "It's like asking what's the best religion or the best food in the world."

Knowledge As A Tool For Empowerment

Both experts agree on the importance of education to dispel cannabis myths. "We need to inform so they let us work," Yebne stresses.

Peralta encourages patience and reflection: "The plant was here before us and will remain after us. Patience; the plant belongs to no one."

In a world where myths and misinformation still surround cannabis, education emerges as the primary tool to empower users and growers.

