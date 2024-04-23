Chamath Palihapitiya Has One Key Question He Asks In Interviews: 'Very Powerful Skill Inside A Company'

Loading... Loading...

Well-known investor Chamath Palihapitiya recently shared the one question he asks potential job candidates he interviews in hopes to filter out potential applicants.

The One Question: Palihapitiya said he has interviewed thousands of people between the companies he has run and companies he has invested in.

When searching for potential job applicants, Palihapitiya said he has a go-to method for finding the right candidates.

"There's one question that I always go to that I think is the most predictive of your ability to contribute in a company," Palihapitiya said.

The investor said that he tells a candidate to take a few minutes to think about something they are an expert on and then explain it to him in around two minutes.

Why It's Important: Palihapitiya said the question helps find out if the candidate has a clear mind, can simplify topics and can communicate properly to another person.

Palihapitiya said the ability to communicate and get someone else on the same page as you can be determined with the question.

"And that's a very powerful skill inside a company," Palihapitiya said.

The question also shows that people can "focus deeply on one goal."

The investor also said the question can help get rid of people who are coached or trained on how to ace an interview or can be too robotic in nature.

"That's a huge filter."

