If You Invested $1,000 In Pfizer Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Pfizer's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a lackluster investment in the past two years has been pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. PFE.

Pfizer investors have likely been extremely disappointed with the performance of the stock in the past year given how much attention the company’s COVID-19 vaccine has gotten. Beyond the vaccine thesis, Pfizer’s 6% compound annual revenue growth guidance through 2025 isn’t the type of high-flying growth numbers that get investors particularly excited about a stock. Even after spinning off its generic and off-patent branded drug business, Pfizer is still more of a value stock than a growth stock.

At the beginning of 2020, Pfizer shares were trading at around $37. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $33.59, after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Pfizer bottomed at $27.88 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Pfizer investors, the dip did not last long.

By late April, Pfizer shares were back near $40 on vaccine optimism. However, the stock stalled there while Pfizer and other competitors raced to win the vaccine testing and approval race.

Pfizer shares jumped to $41.99 on massive volume in November 2020 when the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in late-stage trials.

Pfizer In 2022, Beyond: The stock hit $43.08 in December 2020 when Pfizer’s vaccine was the first candidate to officially get the green light from the FDA. Pfizer shares eventually made it as high as $61.71 in December 2021 after vaccine approvals were expanded before pulling all the way back to $49.34 today.

Still, investors who bought Pfizer on the day it hit its 2020 pandemic low and held on have generated a solid overall return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Pfizer stock bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $1,993 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Pfizer's stock to continue to grid higher in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 20 analysts covering the stock is $57, suggesting a 15.5% upside from current levels.