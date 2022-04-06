If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Netflix's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the past two years has been video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. NFLX.

Fortunately for Netflix investors, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was actually very good for Netflix’s business. While other companies were dealing with economic shutdowns, people around the world who were sheltering in place had little to do for entertainment other than stream movies and TV shows.

At the beginning of 2020, Netflix shares were trading at around $326. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $373, even after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Netflix bottomed at $290.25 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Netflix investors, the dip did not last long.

By April, Netflix shares were back at new all-time highs above $500 and the stock got as high as $575.37 in August prior to an extended consolidation period. Netflix broke out to new highs in September 2021, eventually hitting an all-time high of $700.99 in November 2021.

Netflix In 2022, Beyond: Unfortunately, Netflix shares have crashed in 2022 after the company reported slowing user growth in the fourth quarter, and the stock is now all the way back down to $367.59.

Still, investors who bought Netflix on the day it hit its pandemic low and held on have generated a positive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Netflix stock bought on March 17, 2020, would be worth about $1,189 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Netflix stock to rebound in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 36 analysts covering the stock is $502.50, suggesting 36.6% upside from current levels.