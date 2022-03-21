If You Invested $1,000 In Carnival At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a decent investment in the past two years has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp CCL.
Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March 2020, and its share price understandably tanked.
At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to $14.97 at the close. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days.
The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April.
Carnival In 2022, Beyond: Since the 2020 market bottom, Carnival shares have recovered back to $19.48, but they still haven't made it back to their pre-pandemic highs.
Investors who bought Carnival on the day it hit its pandemic low and held on have generated a sizable return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on April 2, 2020, would be worth about $2,403 today.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to trend higher in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 17 analysts covering the stock is $23.23, suggesting 19.1% upside from current levels.
