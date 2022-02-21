10 Healthy Eating Habits

Remember SlimFast? What about the Atkins diet? Isagenix?

The weight-loss landscape has changed dozens of times, and fast-working diets are not as attractive as they used to be. Why is that? People are beginning to understand that simply eating healthy contributes to weight loss, bolsters your body’s immunity against disease, and even enhances your mood and overall well-being.

Easy enough, right? Eating healthy only works if it can fit into our busy lives and schedules. Here are 10 ways to fit healthy eating habits into your life

1. Cook At Home More Often: Cooking at home makes it easier to avoid processed foods. It can be as simple as scrambled eggs, whole-grain toast, tomato and cucumber slices.

2. How You Eat Is As Important As What You Eat: Enjoy mealtimes and the food you eat! Don’t multitask. Avoid distractions such as your computer or TV while you eat. Sit down and enjoy a meal at the table. If you live with others, make family dinner a priority.

3. Listen To Your Body: Eat when you’re hungry and stop when you feel satisfied.

4. Eat At Regular Times: Eat breakfast within one to two hours after waking up. Don’t wait too long between your meals. It’s harder to make healthy choices when you’re hungry.

5. Plan Health Snacks: Try whole-grain crackers and peanut butter or hummus, a piece of fruit and a few unsalted nuts, or frozen berries and plain yogurt.

6. Eat A Variety Of Vegetables And Fruit At Every Meal: Enjoy brightly colored whole vegetables and fruit. Fresh or frozen, try them in different ways—raw, roasted, or sautéed.

7. Eat Whole Grains More Often: Switch to brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, dark rye bread or oatmeal. Try something new in your soup, salad or casserole such as quinoa, bulgur or barley.

8. Eat Fish At Least Twice A Week: Trout, salmon, tuna and sardines are some tasty options. Try fresh, frozen or canned.

9. Include Legumes Such As Beans, Chickpeas, Lentils, Nuts And Seeds More Often: Add them to salads, soups and grain dishes such as rice, quinoa or couscous. Legumes can replace meat in your meals. Try a vegetarian chili.

10. Don't Be Afraid Of Fat: You need fat for good health, and it adds flavor to your cooking. Use plant-based fats such as olive or canola oils.

Start slow, and change one thing at a time. You won’t see changes overnight, but keep it up, and you will start to notice that these healthy habits lead to a healthier body and a happier you.

Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash