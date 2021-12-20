 Skip to main content

Warren Buffett's 6 Largest Positions

AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Warren Buffett and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) are monoliths in the world of finance. With his impeccable rate of returns, averaging 20% year-over-year, investors may be asking themselves if a simple enough strategy would be to follow all of Buffett’s calls.

Interested in following the Oracle of Omaha and his picks?

Here are six of the top holdings by size:

Data source: Berkshire Hathaway 13F-HR filing. Number of shares owned as of Dec. 31, 2020, as reported in 2020 annual letter to shareholders. 

Apple: The Oracle of Omaha has described the business as “the best business I know in the world.” 

Bank of America: CEO Brian Moynihan spoke with Buffett and declined capital for the firm. That's when Buffett was quoted as saying, “I know, that’s why I’m calling.” 

American Express: Described as “an extraordinary business franchise, one of a kind” in a letter to shareholders.

Coca-Cola: “We’ve never sold a share. We would never sell a share,” Buffett said in a Coca-Cola shareholders meeting. 

Kraft Heinz: “We try to buy good businesses at a decent price, and we made a mistake on the Kraft part of Kraft Heinz.” Everybody makes mistakes, right? 

Moody’s: “They operate in a business with very wide profit margins, very high returns of capital, and the business will probably grow over time,” Buffett reportedly said. 

