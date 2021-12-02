 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Salesforce's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Is Salesforce's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of just 13%.

Salesforce stock has had a wild ride in recent years, but investors may be wondering whether there’s any value in Salesforce shares after the recent pullback.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value.

For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 29.4, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Salesforce’s PE is 99.7, more than three times higher than the S&P 500 average as a whole.

Related Link: Is Walt Disney's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500's forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 20.8. Salesforce’s forward earnings multiple of 54.0 is still more than 150% higher than the S&P 500’s, making Salesforce look overvalued.

Salesforce’s forward PE ratio is also nearly double the average multiple of its technology sector peers, which are averaging a 27.8 forward earnings multiple.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process.

The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 1.0; Salesforce’s PEG is 9.2, suggesting Salesforce is still extremely overvalued after accounting for its growth.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.19, well above its long-term average of 1.63. Salesforce’s PS ratio is 10.5, triple the S&P 500 average as a whole.

Salesforce's PS ratio is also up 69.7% over the last five years, suggesting the stock is priced at the high end of its historical valuation range.

Finally, Wall Street analysts see value in Salesforce stock over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the 44 analysts covering Salesforce is $330, suggesting 31.2% upside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, Salesforce stock appears to be extremely overvalued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Salesforce Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings: Analysts React To Conservative Guidance, Mulesoft Headwinds
Market Rollercoaster Continues in Wake of Powell's Comments
What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Salesforce.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com