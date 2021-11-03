 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Palantir Technologies Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Is Palantir Technologies Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 10%.

But after gaining 145.1% in the last year, investors may still be wondering if there’s any value left in Palantir stock.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9.

Palantir doesn’t have a PE ratio because the company is not profitable. In the most recent quarter, Palantir reported a net loss of $138.5 million.

Related Link: Is Netflix's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500’s forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 20.6. Palantir's forward earnings multiple of 124.6 is still more than six times higher than the S&P 500’s, making Palantir's stock look overvalued.

Palantir’s forward PE ratio is also more than four times higher than its technology sector peers, which are averaging a 26.3 forward earnings multiple.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process. The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 0.9. Once again, without positive earnings, Plantir doesn’t have a positive PEG ratio to use as a valuation gauge.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.15, well above its long-term average of 1.62. Palantir’s PS ratio is 37.7, more than 10 times the S&P 500 average as a whole. Palantir’s PS ratio is also up 174.8% over the past year, suggesting the stock is priced at the high end of its historical valuation range.

Finally, Wall Street analysts see no value in Palantir stock over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the seven analysts covering Palantir is $25, suggesting 3.2% downside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, Palantir stock appears to be extremely overvalued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead
What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies
Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
Cathie Wood Sells $10.6M In Palantir And $20M In Pinterest And Loads Up $1.7M In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com